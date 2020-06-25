Prestige Estate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 926.30 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 926.30 crore in March 2020 up 8.67% from Rs. 852.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.20 crore in March 2020 down 130.67% from Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.10 crore in March 2020 down 4.12% from Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2019.
Prestige Estate shares closed at 226.80 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.56% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.
|Prestige Estates Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|926.30
|1,019.70
|852.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|926.30
|1,019.70
|852.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.30
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|94.10
|162.50
|-564.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.80
|57.10
|50.00
|Depreciation
|83.70
|79.90
|17.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|527.20
|524.30
|1,121.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.20
|195.90
|228.00
|Other Income
|55.20
|23.00
|21.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|172.40
|218.90
|249.40
|Interest
|139.60
|153.40
|110.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.80
|65.50
|138.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.80
|65.50
|138.60
|Tax
|75.00
|-6.90
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.20
|72.40
|137.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.20
|72.40
|137.60
|Equity Share Capital
|400.90
|375.00
|375.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.93
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|1.93
|3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.93
|3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|1.93
|3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:45 am