Prestige Estate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 926.30 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 926.30 crore in March 2020 up 8.67% from Rs. 852.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.20 crore in March 2020 down 130.67% from Rs. 137.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.10 crore in March 2020 down 4.12% from Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2019.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 226.80 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.56% returns over the last 6 months and -15.61% over the last 12 months.