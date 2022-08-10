Prestige Estate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.80 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 948.80 crore in June 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 841.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.20 crore in June 2022 up 185.5% from Rs. 39.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.50 crore in June 2022 up 36.32% from Rs. 188.90 crore in June 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 431.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.