Prestige Estate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.80 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 948.80 crore in June 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 841.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.20 crore in June 2022 up 185.5% from Rs. 39.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.50 crore in June 2022 up 36.32% from Rs. 188.90 crore in June 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 431.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.

Prestige Estates Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 948.80 1,853.20 841.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 948.80 1,853.20 841.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.30 43.60 38.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -174.50 906.00 397.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.40 65.20 47.30
Depreciation 72.60 75.10 70.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 795.90 495.40 227.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.10 267.90 60.60
Other Income 33.80 59.70 58.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.90 327.60 118.80
Interest 74.20 79.90 71.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.70 247.70 47.50
Exceptional Items 20.40 539.90 --
P/L Before Tax 131.10 787.60 47.50
Tax 18.90 85.90 8.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.20 701.70 39.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.20 701.70 39.30
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 17.50 0.98
Diluted EPS 2.80 17.50 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 17.50 0.98
Diluted EPS 2.80 17.50 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
