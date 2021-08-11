Prestige Estate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.90 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.90 crore in June 2021 up 22.89% from Rs. 685.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.30 crore in June 2021 down 15.67% from Rs. 46.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.90 crore in June 2021 down 27.6% from Rs. 260.90 crore in June 2020.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2020.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 352.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.