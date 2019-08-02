Prestige Estate Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 772.30 crore, up 147.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 772.30 crore in June 2019 up 147.37% from Rs. 312.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.10 crore in June 2019 up 122.5% from Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.20 crore in June 2019 up 121.89% from Rs. 139.80 crore in June 2018.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2018.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 260.65 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.70% over the last 12 months.