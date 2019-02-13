Prestige Estate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 508.10 crore, down 33.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.10 crore in December 2018 down 33.93% from Rs. 769.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.00 crore in December 2018 down 14.61% from Rs. 60.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.70 crore in December 2018 up 44.51% from Rs. 128.50 crore in December 2017.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2017.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 201.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.07% over the last 12 months.