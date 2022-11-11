 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estate Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.70 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,427.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 1,344.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.70 crore in September 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 75.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.60 crore in September 2022 down 5.46% from Rs. 439.60 crore in September 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 456.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.

Prestige Estates Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,427.70 1,938.50 1,344.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,427.70 1,938.50 1,344.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 137.10 88.70 98.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -991.40 -244.70 -283.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.60 146.80 120.90
Depreciation 162.60 146.80 114.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,750.80 1,486.00 1,017.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.00 314.90 277.30
Other Income 47.00 73.30 47.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.00 388.20 325.10
Interest 186.30 184.70 180.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.70 203.50 145.10
Exceptional Items 146.30 149.70 --
P/L Before Tax 213.00 353.20 145.10
Tax 62.50 99.60 48.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.50 253.60 96.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.50 253.60 96.60
Minority Interest -7.90 -46.20 -17.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.90 -2.50 -2.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 140.70 204.90 75.90
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 5.11 1.89
Diluted EPS 3.51 5.11 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 5.11 1.89
Diluted EPS 3.51 5.11 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

