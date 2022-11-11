English
    Prestige Estate Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.70 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,427.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 1,344.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.70 crore in September 2022 up 85.38% from Rs. 75.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 415.60 crore in September 2022 down 5.46% from Rs. 439.60 crore in September 2021.

    Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 456.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,427.701,938.501,344.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,427.701,938.501,344.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods137.1088.7098.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-991.40-244.70-283.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost162.60146.80120.90
    Depreciation162.60146.80114.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,750.801,486.001,017.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.00314.90277.30
    Other Income47.0073.3047.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.00388.20325.10
    Interest186.30184.70180.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.70203.50145.10
    Exceptional Items146.30149.70--
    P/L Before Tax213.00353.20145.10
    Tax62.5099.6048.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.50253.6096.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.50253.6096.60
    Minority Interest-7.90-46.20-17.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.90-2.50-2.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates140.70204.9075.90
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.515.111.89
    Diluted EPS3.515.111.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.515.111.89
    Diluted EPS3.515.111.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am