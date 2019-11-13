Prestige Estate Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,922.90 crore, up 45.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,922.90 crore in September 2019 up 45.4% from Rs. 1,322.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.60 crore in September 2019 up 14.26% from Rs. 96.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 649.70 crore in September 2019 up 58.35% from Rs. 410.30 crore in September 2018.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2018.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 306.90 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 65.36% over the last 12 months.