    Prestige Estate Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,631.80 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,631.80 crore in March 2023 up 9.64% from Rs. 2,400.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 468.40 crore in March 2023 down 50.13% from Rs. 939.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 988.00 crore in March 2023 up 67.8% from Rs. 588.80 crore in March 2022.

    Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.43 in March 2022.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 474.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,631.802,317.002,400.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,631.802,317.002,400.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods283.30148.50158.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-775.80-219.30576.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.80156.00130.40
    Depreciation167.90169.80130.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,285.701,657.601,036.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax513.90404.40369.00
    Other Income306.2030.5089.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax820.10434.90458.30
    Interest234.70200.90173.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax585.40234.00284.40
    Exceptional Items11.90--807.90
    P/L Before Tax597.30234.001,092.30
    Tax115.0070.40152.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities482.30163.60939.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period482.30163.60939.60
    Minority Interest-37.00-33.90-6.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.10-1.905.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates468.40127.80939.30
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.683.1923.43
    Diluted EPS11.683.1923.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.683.1923.43
    Diluted EPS11.683.1923.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:33 pm