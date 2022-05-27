Prestige Estate Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.30 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,400.30 crore in March 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 2,268.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 939.30 crore in March 2022 down 29.71% from Rs. 1,336.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 588.80 crore in March 2022 down 8.41% from Rs. 642.90 crore in March 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.33 in March 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 429.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)