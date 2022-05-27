 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estate Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.30 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,400.30 crore in March 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 2,268.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 939.30 crore in March 2022 down 29.71% from Rs. 1,336.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 588.80 crore in March 2022 down 8.41% from Rs. 642.90 crore in March 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.33 in March 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 429.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Prestige Estates Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,400.30 1,377.60 2,268.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,400.30 1,377.60 2,268.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 158.10 67.10 118.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 576.10 -128.20 505.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 130.40 103.40 122.90
Depreciation 130.50 113.00 122.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,036.20 931.60 970.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.00 290.70 428.30
Other Income 89.30 18.40 92.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.30 309.10 520.80
Interest 173.90 157.70 258.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 284.40 151.40 262.60
Exceptional Items 807.90 -- 1,469.80
P/L Before Tax 1,092.30 151.40 1,732.40
Tax 152.70 48.10 381.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 939.60 103.30 1,351.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 939.60 103.30 1,351.00
Minority Interest -6.00 -5.80 -14.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.70 -4.20 -0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 939.30 93.30 1,336.30
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.43 2.33 33.33
Diluted EPS 23.43 2.33 33.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.43 2.33 33.33
Diluted EPS 23.43 2.33 33.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 03:30 pm
