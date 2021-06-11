Prestige Estate Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,268.10 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,268.10 crore in March 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 1,982.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,336.30 crore in March 2021 up 8577.27% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 642.90 crore in March 2021 up 20.35% from Rs. 534.20 crore in March 2020.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 33.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2020.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 296.75 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 56.02% over the last 12 months.