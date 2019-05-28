Prestige Estate Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,979.30 crore, up 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,979.30 crore in March 2019 up 7.07% from Rs. 1,848.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.10 crore in March 2019 up 20.33% from Rs. 115.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.90 crore in March 2019 up 44.84% from Rs. 347.20 crore in March 2018.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2018.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 280.60 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 59.98% returns over the last 6 months and 3.12% over the last 12 months.