English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prestige Estate Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,680.90 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,680.90 crore in June 2023 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,938.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 204.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 812.10 crore in June 2023 up 51.79% from Rs. 535.00 crore in June 2022.

    Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.11 in June 2022.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 601.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,680.902,631.801,938.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,680.902,631.801,938.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods179.20283.3088.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-896.40-775.80-244.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.10156.80146.80
    Depreciation165.50167.90146.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,699.302,285.701,486.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax361.20513.90314.90
    Other Income285.40306.2073.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax646.60820.10388.20
    Interest238.20234.70184.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax408.40585.40203.50
    Exceptional Items--11.90149.70
    P/L Before Tax408.40597.30353.20
    Tax86.30115.0099.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities322.10482.30253.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period322.10482.30253.60
    Minority Interest-50.90-37.00-46.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.3023.10-2.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates266.90468.40204.90
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6611.685.11
    Diluted EPS6.6611.685.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.6611.685.11
    Diluted EPS6.6611.685.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!