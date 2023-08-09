Prestige Estate Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,680.90 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,680.90 crore in June 2023 down 13.29% from Rs. 1,938.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 204.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 812.10 crore in June 2023 up 51.79% from Rs. 535.00 crore in June 2022.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.11 in June 2022.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 601.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.