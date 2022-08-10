 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estate Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,938.50 crore, up 36.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,938.50 crore in June 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 1,415.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.90 crore in June 2022 up 257.59% from Rs. 57.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 535.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 387.30 crore in June 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 431.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.

Prestige Estates Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,938.50 2,400.30 1,415.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,938.50 2,400.30 1,415.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 88.70 158.10 61.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -244.70 576.10 403.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.80 130.40 97.30
Depreciation 146.80 130.50 97.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,486.00 1,036.20 524.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.90 369.00 232.40
Other Income 73.30 89.30 57.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 388.20 458.30 290.00
Interest 184.70 173.90 131.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 203.50 284.40 158.10
Exceptional Items 149.70 807.90 --
P/L Before Tax 353.20 1,092.30 158.10
Tax 99.60 152.70 50.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 253.60 939.60 107.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 253.60 939.60 107.60
Minority Interest -46.20 -6.00 -35.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.50 5.70 -15.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.90 939.30 57.30
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 23.43 1.43
Diluted EPS 5.11 23.43 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 23.43 1.43
Diluted EPS 5.11 23.43 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 10, 2022
