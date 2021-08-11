Prestige Estate Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,415.80 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,415.80 crore in June 2021 up 11.16% from Rs. 1,273.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.30 crore in June 2021 up 3481.25% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.30 crore in June 2021 down 16.11% from Rs. 461.70 crore in June 2020.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 352.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.84% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.