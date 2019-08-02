Prestige Estate Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,538.70 crore, up 78.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,538.70 crore in June 2019 up 78.65% from Rs. 861.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.30 crore in June 2019 down 5.18% from Rs. 121.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.40 crore in June 2019 up 93.46% from Rs. 287.60 crore in June 2018.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2018.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 260.65 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 0.70% over the last 12 months.