Prestige Estate consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 861.30 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 861.30 1,848.60 1,279.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 861.30 1,848.60 1,279.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 84.60 77.20 74.90 Depreciation 58.20 38.70 37.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 520.50 1,437.20 940.50 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.00 295.50 226.60 Other Income 31.40 13.00 22.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.40 308.50 248.80 Interest 158.30 126.60 82.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.10 181.90 166.80 Exceptional Items 89.40 -- -- P/L Before Tax 160.50 181.90 166.80 Tax 37.60 68.70 53.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.90 113.20 113.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.90 113.20 113.50 Minority Interest -8.80 -- -25.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.50 2.40 5.60 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.60 115.60 93.90 Equity Share Capital 375.00 375.00 375.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 2.86 2.50 Diluted EPS 3.24 2.86 2.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.24 2.86 2.50 Diluted EPS 3.24 2.86 2.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited