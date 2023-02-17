 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore in December 2022 up 68.19% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 93.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.70 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2021.

Prestige Estates Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,317.00 1,427.70 1,377.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,317.00 1,427.70 1,377.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 148.50 137.10 67.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -219.30 -991.40 -128.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 156.00 162.60 103.40
Depreciation 169.80 162.60 113.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,657.60 1,750.80 931.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.40 206.00 290.70
Other Income 30.50 47.00 18.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 434.90 253.00 309.10
Interest 200.90 186.30 157.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 234.00 66.70 151.40
Exceptional Items -- 146.30 --
P/L Before Tax 234.00 213.00 151.40
Tax 70.40 62.50 48.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.60 150.50 103.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.60 150.50 103.30
Minority Interest -33.90 -7.90 -5.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.90 -1.90 -4.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.80 140.70 93.30
Equity Share Capital 400.90 400.90 400.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.51 2.33
Diluted EPS 3.19 3.51 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.51 2.33
Diluted EPS 3.19 3.51 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
