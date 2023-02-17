Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore in December 2022 up 68.19% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 93.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.70 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2021.