Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore in December 2022 up 68.19% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 93.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.70 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2021.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2021.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 419.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.24% over the last 12 months.