English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,317.00 crore in December 2022 up 68.19% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 93.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 604.70 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2021.

    Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2021.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 419.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.24% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,317.001,427.701,377.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,317.001,427.701,377.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods148.50137.1067.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-219.30-991.40-128.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.00162.60103.40
    Depreciation169.80162.60113.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,657.601,750.80931.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax404.40206.00290.70
    Other Income30.5047.0018.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax434.90253.00309.10
    Interest200.90186.30157.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.0066.70151.40
    Exceptional Items--146.30--
    P/L Before Tax234.00213.00151.40
    Tax70.4062.5048.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities163.60150.50103.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period163.60150.50103.30
    Minority Interest-33.90-7.90-5.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.90-1.90-4.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates127.80140.7093.30
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.512.33
    Diluted EPS3.193.512.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.512.33
    Diluted EPS3.193.512.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am