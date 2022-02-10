Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,377.60 crore, down 25.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,377.60 crore in December 2021 down 25.44% from Rs. 1,847.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.30 crore in December 2021 up 58.94% from Rs. 58.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2021 down 20.09% from Rs. 528.20 crore in December 2020.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2020.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 463.20 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.44% returns over the last 6 months and 63.88% over the last 12 months.