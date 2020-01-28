Prestige Estate Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,680.90 crore, up 154.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,680.90 crore in December 2019 up 154.48% from Rs. 1,053.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.80 crore in December 2019 up 178.49% from Rs. 58.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 734.20 crore in December 2019 up 98.86% from Rs. 369.20 crore in December 2018.

Prestige Estate EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2018.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 391.10 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.10% returns over the last 6 months and 91.81% over the last 12 months.