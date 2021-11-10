Pressman Advt Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in September 2021 down 14.99% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021 down 17.08% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021 down 25.67% from Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2020.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2020.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 29.85 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 84.26% over the last 12 months.