Pressman Advt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 56.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in March 2022 down 56.24% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 8.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 42.85 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.15% returns over the last 6 months and 82.34% over the last 12 months.