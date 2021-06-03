Pressman Advt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, down 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2021 down 22.84% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 91.8% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021 up 113.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020.

Pressman Advt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 26.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)