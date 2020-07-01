Pressman Advt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in March 2020 down 11.28% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 70.95% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 57.59% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2019.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 20.85 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.