Pressman Advt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 21.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in March 2019 down 21.43% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 down 31.84% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019 down 45.89% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2018.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2018.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 25.25 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.09% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.