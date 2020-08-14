Pressman Advt Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, down 75.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2020 down 75.01% from Rs. 8.56 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020 up 1.65% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020 down 1.91% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2019.

Pressman Advt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2019.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 20.35 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -9.15% over the last 12 months.