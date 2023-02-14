Pressman Advt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 37.44% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.