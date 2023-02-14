Pressman Advt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 37.44% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 60.50 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and 55.33% over the last 12 months.