Pressman Advt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in December 2021 up 7.04% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 down 27.21% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021 down 23.81% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2020.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 43.80 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 93.38% over the last 12 months.