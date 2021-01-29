Pressman Advt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore, down 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.55 crore in December 2020 down 38.6% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 12.44% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020 up 12.14% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019.

Pressman Advt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 23.15 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.10% over the last 12 months.