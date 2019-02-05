Pressman Advt Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.41 crore in December 2018 down 30.58% from Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2018 down 39.44% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2018 down 33.07% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2017.

Pressman Advt EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2017.

Pressman Advt shares closed at 27.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.90% over the last 12 months.