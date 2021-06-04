Prerna Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 95.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 95.07% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 64.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 85.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 17.95 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)