Prerna Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 95.07% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prerna Infrabuild are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 95.07% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 64.83% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 85.19% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.
Prerna Infra shares closed at 17.95 on June 03, 2021 (BSE)
|Prerna Infrabuild
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|0.93
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|0.93
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.46
|1.68
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.06
|-1.02
|-3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.27
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.15
|-0.74
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.08
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.08
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-0.43
|Tax
|-0.06
|--
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|12.04
|12.04
|12.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited