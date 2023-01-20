Prerna Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 40.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in December 2022 up 40.04% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 160.58% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 up 152.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 43.25 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 26.09% over the last 12 months.