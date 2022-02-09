Prerna Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 298.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2021 up 298.31% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021 up 1504.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2021 up 1712.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 33.75 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)