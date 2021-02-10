Prerna Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 77.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in December 2020 down 77.01% from Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 85.55% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 120% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 19.40 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)