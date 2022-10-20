Prerna Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in September 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2022 up 84.5% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 53.46% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2021.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 52.90 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.33% returns over the last 6 months and 112.45% over the last 12 months.