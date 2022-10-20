English
    Prerna Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prerna Infrabuild are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in September 2022 down 16.62% from Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2022 up 84.5% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 53.46% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2021.

    Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

    Prerna Infra shares closed at 52.90 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.33% returns over the last 6 months and 112.45% over the last 12 months.

    Prerna Infrabuild
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.973.055.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.973.055.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.573.192.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.35-2.160.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.180.39
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.210.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.041.572.07
    Other Income0.220.110.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.261.682.08
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.251.672.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.251.672.06
    Tax0.600.300.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.651.371.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.651.371.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.651.371.44
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.141.19
    Diluted EPS2.201.141.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.141.19
    Diluted EPS2.201.141.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
