Prerna Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore, up 236.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.95 crore in September 2021 up 236.68% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021 up 185.51% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2021 up 267.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 30.20 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)