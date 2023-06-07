Prerna Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 45.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 45.12% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 48.35% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2023 up 61.04% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 25.22 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.64% returns over the last 6 months and 0.88% over the last 12 months.