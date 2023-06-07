English
    Prerna Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 45.12% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prerna Infrabuild are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 45.12% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 up 48.35% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2023 up 61.04% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

    Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

    Prerna Infra shares closed at 25.22 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.64% returns over the last 6 months and 0.88% over the last 12 months.

    Prerna Infrabuild
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.985.199.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.985.199.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.370.3121.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.760.71-15.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.31
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.240.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.813.572.32
    Other Income0.120.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.933.582.40
    Interest0.460.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.473.572.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.473.572.39
    Tax0.700.550.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.783.031.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.783.031.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.723.031.84
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.511.52
    Diluted EPS2.262.511.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.511.52
    Diluted EPS2.262.511.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prerna Infra #Prerna Infrabuild #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 11:00 am