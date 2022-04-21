Prerna Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore, up 421.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.08 crore in March 2022 up 421.52% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 1519.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 up 6325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 36.15 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.38% returns over the last 6 months and 115.18% over the last 12 months.