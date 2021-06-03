Prerna Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 93.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2021 up 93.47% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 65.2% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 17.40 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)