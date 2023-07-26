Prerna Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, up 243.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in June 2023 up 243.24% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2023 up 12.46% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2023 up 32.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

Prerna Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2022.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 27.66 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and 2.48% over the last 12 months.