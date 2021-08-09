Prerna Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore, up 11605.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore in June 2021 up 11605.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 404.29% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 18.55 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 65.18% over the last 12 months.