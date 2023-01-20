Prerna Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in December 2022 up 24.26% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 169.55% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 up 159.57% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 43.25 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 26.09% over the last 12 months.