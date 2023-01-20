English
    Prerna Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prerna Infrabuild are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in December 2022 up 24.26% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 169.55% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 up 159.57% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2021.

    Prerna Infra shares closed at 43.25 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 26.09% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.194.974.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.194.974.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.3112.571.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.71-11.350.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.400.29
    Depreciation0.080.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.240.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.573.041.27
    Other Income0.010.220.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.583.261.32
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.573.251.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.573.251.31
    Tax0.550.600.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.032.651.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.032.651.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.032.651.12
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.200.93
    Diluted EPS2.512.200.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.200.93
    Diluted EPS2.512.200.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
