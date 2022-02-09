Prerna Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, up 348.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in December 2021 up 348.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 1738.98% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021 up 1466.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Prerna Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Prerna Infra shares closed at 33.75 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.44% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.