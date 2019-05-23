Premium Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 56.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2019 up 56.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 155.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Premium Capital shares closed at 1.05 on August 26, 2015 (BSE)