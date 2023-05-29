Premier Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore, down 31.23% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 13.08 12.19 19.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 13.08 12.19 19.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.37 9.04 14.68 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.50 0.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.40 1.86 -0.69 Power & Fuel -- 0.99 -- Employees Cost 0.33 0.24 0.28 Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.41 0.44 3.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 -1.07 0.99 Other Income 0.04 0.13 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.88 -0.95 1.36 Interest 0.13 0.11 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 -1.06 1.27 Exceptional Items 1.20 -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.95 -1.06 1.27 Tax 0.88 -- 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.07 -1.06 1.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.07 -1.06 1.18 Equity Share Capital 4.59 4.59 4.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 -2.30 2.58 Diluted EPS 2.32 -2.30 2.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 -2.30 2.58 Diluted EPS 2.32 -2.30 2.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited