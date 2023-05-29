Premier Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore, down 31.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Synthetics Processors are:Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore in March 2023 down 31.23% from Rs. 19.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 10.01% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 31.41% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.
Premier Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2022.
|Premier Synth shares closed at 13.99 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.19% returns over the last 6 months and -45.56% over the last 12 months.
|Premier Synthetics Processors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.08
|12.19
|19.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.08
|12.19
|19.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.37
|9.04
|14.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|0.50
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.40
|1.86
|-0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.99
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.24
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.41
|0.44
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|-1.07
|0.99
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.13
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|-0.95
|1.36
|Interest
|0.13
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.75
|-1.06
|1.27
|Exceptional Items
|1.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.95
|-1.06
|1.27
|Tax
|0.88
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.07
|-1.06
|1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.07
|-1.06
|1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|4.59
|4.59
|4.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|-2.30
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.32
|-2.30
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|-2.30
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|2.32
|-2.30
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited