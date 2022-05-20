Premier Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore, up 85.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore in March 2022 up 85.84% from Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 20.31% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 6.59% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

Premier Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2021.

Premier Synth shares closed at 25.45 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 65.80% over the last 12 months.